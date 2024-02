Submission guidelines for ‘previews’

These instructions walk you through the various steps involved in initiating a submission, to have your ‘work in progress’ published on Thinking in public: previews. They will not cover every possible case—and particularly anything that isn’t primarily text. If you need help entering text or adding images or videos, please refer to ‘How to create a Pub’ (in the ‘How-to’s’ section of this site). If your question is still unanswered, then please contact Patricia and Luigi with any queries.