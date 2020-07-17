A community of inquiry

We are an international community sharing a practice of social inquiry. We are all in the midst of active experiments with forms of livelihood, enterprise and community that seek a less destructive relationship with the natural world and the many other forms of life, not only human, with whom we share the planet.

We stretch ourselves by participating in an ongoing dialogue of reflexive inquiry, in which we ask ourselves and one another to review and communicate, again and again, orally, in written form, through drawing, videos, performance and exhibitions, what we are actually doing, what experiences that doing is generating, and what possibilities are opening or closing along the way. It is participating in and contributing to this disciplined and productive joint inquiry that we call Research in Action. We seek to influence the existing conversation in many fields, scholarly as well as professional, but always with concern for the everyday experience of practitioners.