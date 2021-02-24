Organising for new forms of life

I am interested in articulating more explicitly three strands of ‘tacit understanding’ that move under the surface of the projects in which I participate.

I view myself as a social entrepreneur invested in facilitating shifts of consciousness in the everyday circumstances of life and work. I develop this work through a set of related educational, agricultural, and cultural projects growing together in the village of Zhongshan, China. These include: a transformative learning center for adults aiming at facilitating personal and organizational transformation, which also serves as a community hub; an organic farm whose main products are herbal teas, body care and healthy lifestyle products; and others growing ecological enterprises like, for example, a cafe, a carpentry workshop, and a guesthouse.

Through these projects, I see myself as leading in three interwoven realms of activity.

Enterprise: a space for new forms of life to happen I juggle sustaining the viability of an enterprise, which has to ‘work’ as a business, with keeping it open as a space for people to experience meaning and purpose. I have been trying to think of it as a form of choreography, where discipline and playfulness co-exist together. How not to get trapped in some inbetween that is ‘neither fish nor fowl’, and inhabit this creative tension productively?

Navigating colleagueship I think real colleagueship is a continual dance of relating rather than a human resource management task. When people work in a joint endeavor, many different needs, patterns, preferences among them come into contact in all sorts of circumstances, which do not necessarily lead directly to consensus. How to gradually build up a field of tacit understanding, from which derives trust, mutual understanding and co-creation?