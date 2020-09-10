Organising social intervention networks

What do I see when I look beyond my manual?
In 2012, I published a book called Frontrunners in action!—It was a call to action for frontrunners. The book laid out radical participatory methods for local sustainable innovation. It allowed me and my colleagues from our social enterprise—Mister Lion—to intervene in a wide range of societal transitions. These include:
revisiting social inequity in the flourishing city of Groningen;
exploring pathways towards social empowerment in Delfzijl (which is considered a ‘deprived area’);
supporting citizen- and professional-based old-age care in North-Holland during budget cuts;
facilitating inclusive employment in the formal industrial Zaan district;
exploring sustainable mobility living labs in the medieval city of Ghent;
reconnecting farmers, policymakers and citizens for sustainable agriculture in the South of Holland;
exploring new research practices in the field animal free innovation in biomedical research.
I have now begun wondering how my own concepts and methodologies—like those I had presented in that first book—might in fact blind me at times, as much as they have enabled change to happen. With this question in mind, I embrace being a member of this research-in-action community to re-visit experiences again and again, whilst the idea for a new book is growing in me.