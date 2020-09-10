Organising social intervention networks

In 2012, I published a book called Frontrunners in action!—It was a call to action for frontrunners. The book laid out radical participatory methods for local sustainable innovation. It allowed me and my colleagues from our social enterprise—Mister Lion—to intervene in a wide range of societal transitions. These include:

I have now begun wondering how my own concepts and methodologies—like those I had presented in that first book—might in fact blind me at times, as much as they have enabled change to happen. With this question in mind, I embrace being a member of this research-in-action community to re-visit experiences again and again, whilst the idea for a new book is growing in me.