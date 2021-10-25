A public conversation on 'Into the periphery'

Upon publication of my article titled ‘Into the periphery: Acting into fleeting, unfinished, just perceptible movements of experience in scenes of joint action’ on the Action Research journal, James Traeger and Rob Warwick—editors of the journal’s special issue in which my article appeared——joined me and Patricia Shaw (who supervises my PhD) for a podcast-style conversation.

INTO THE PERIPHERY—A CONVERSATION

19 min

In this podcast-style conversation, James’ and Rob’s questions provide another entry point into the main topics I touch upon in the article.

Into the periphery - acting into fleeting, unfinished, just perceptible movements of experience

In conversation with the editors and with Patricia I give a discursive overview of the particular form of attention I attempted to sketch in the article. In particular, I go over my sense of the difference that exists between describing events ‘retrospectively’, and crafting accounts that stay as close as possible to what the experience is like, at the time it occurs.

There's an artistry here that I think has something to contribute to action research practice.

In the course of the talk, I trace my inspiration back to the works of Clarice Lispector, a fiction writer, and of Erin Manning, a dancer—both of whom helped me regard this kind of attention as being the seed of a form of art.