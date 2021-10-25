Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Thinking in public: releases
Published on Nov 25, 2021DOI

A public conversation on 'Into the periphery'

by Juliana Schneider
Published onNov 25, 2021
A public conversation on 'Into the periphery'
·

Upon publication of my article titled ‘Into the periphery: Acting into fleeting, unfinished, just perceptible movements of experience in scenes of joint action’ on the Action Research journal, James Traeger and Rob Warwick—editors of the journal’s special issue in which my article appeared——joined me and Patricia Shaw (who supervises my PhD) for a podcast-style conversation.

INTO THE PERIPHERY—A CONVERSATION

19 min

In this podcast-style conversation, James’ and Rob’s questions provide another entry point into the main topics I touch upon in the article.

Into the periphery - acting into fleeting, unfinished, just perceptible movements of experience

In conversation with the editors and with Patricia I give a discursive overview of the particular form of attention I attempted to sketch in the article. In particular, I go over my sense of the difference that exists between describing events ‘retrospectively’, and crafting accounts that stay as close as possible to what the experience is like, at the time it occurs.

There's an artistry here that I think has something to contribute to action research practice.

In the course of the talk, I trace my inspiration back to the works of Clarice Lispector, a fiction writer, and of Erin Manning, a dancer—both of whom helped me regard this kind of attention as being the seed of a form of art.

Connections
A Comment on this Pub
Into the periphery: Acting into fleeting, unfinished, just perceptible movements of experience in scenes of joint action
by Juliana Schneider
  • Published on Oct 30, 2021
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Much of what goes on in organisational life happens at the edge of language, in the form of vague stirrings, fleeting feelings or small gestures. In the midst of relating to others, we may sense a potential new opening or an ill-defined disquiet. Usually, it is only later that we can make reference to a some-thing that has since emerged. I offer two reflective narratives of moments of action occurring with colleagues and students. I propose that as organisational and action research practitioners we need to learn a particular kind of artistry, one that pays attention to minor shifts and variations as they are occurring, often at the periphery of our awareness. I draw on Manning’s work on ‘minor gestures’ and Shotter’s notions of ‘joint action’ and ‘withness thinking’. I turn to novelist Clarice Lispector to explore how we might approach crafting after-the-fact, reflexive accounts that remain in touch with the precarious potentiality of where things might go next.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Research-in-action community
Published with